MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFIC. Citigroup raised their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $15.49 on Monday. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.45.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

