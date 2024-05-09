Suncor Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,732. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$37.09 and a one year high of C$55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.26. The firm has a market cap of C$70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.7379873 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SU
Insider Activity
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.