Suncor Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,732. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$37.09 and a one year high of C$55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.26. The firm has a market cap of C$70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.7379873 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.92.

Insider Activity

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

