Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Enerflex Stock Performance

EFX traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.99. 662,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.91. The stock has a market cap of C$866.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.38.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

