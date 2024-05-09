Baxter International Inc. (BAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Baxter International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.
Baxter International Stock Performance
NYSE BAX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.
View Our Latest Report on Baxter International
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
