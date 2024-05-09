Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Spin Master Stock Down 2.7 %
TSE TOY traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$28.60. 220,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$27.52 and a 12 month high of C$37.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9973592 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
