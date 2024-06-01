Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $78.45

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.45, but opened at $80.48. Sony Group shares last traded at $80.54, with a volume of 91,089 shares traded.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The company has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,150,000 after acquiring an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,629,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,033,000 after buying an additional 774,502 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,169 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

