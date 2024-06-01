monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $240.26

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $240.26, but opened at $235.00. monday.com shares last traded at $227.39, with a volume of 163,006 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNDY. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.52 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,925,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of monday.com by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,656 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

