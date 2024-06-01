Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.69, but opened at $34.59. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Thermon Group shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 12,450 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on THR. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. CJS Securities began coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,254,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8,193.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Thermon Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

