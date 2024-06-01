Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.69, but opened at $34.59. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Thermon Group shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 12,450 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on THR. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. CJS Securities began coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
