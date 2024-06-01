Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in May

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 811.0 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $41.95.
About Bunzl
