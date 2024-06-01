Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in May

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 811.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

