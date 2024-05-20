Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $49.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.38.

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,380,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,113.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 824,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,399,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $7,093,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $12,640,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

