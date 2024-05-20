Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Get Copa alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CPA

Copa Stock Down 0.2 %

Copa stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40. Copa has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Copa by 34,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Copa by 1,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Copa by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.