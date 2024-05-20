Mizuho Raises NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Price Target to $52.00

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWE. Barclays boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.86.

NWE opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

