Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $5.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of BYND opened at $7.19 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $466.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 117.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

