Head-To-Head Survey: ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ProAssurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of -7.23, suggesting that its stock price is 823% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProAssurance has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A ProAssurance 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Financial and ProAssurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

ProAssurance has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A ProAssurance -2.42% 0.59% 0.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and ProAssurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.00 -$5.67 million N/A N/A ProAssurance $1.14 billion 0.67 -$38.60 million ($0.54) -27.46

Atlas Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProAssurance.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Atlas Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds. The company also provides workers' compensation insurance products, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Syndicate 1729 at Lloyd's of London for underwriting. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal business development team. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

