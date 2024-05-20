Analysts Set Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Price Target at $12.00

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

GNL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNL

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.1 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 221.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.