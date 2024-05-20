HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MIST

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIST stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 22.75.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 177.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.