MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAG

Insider Buying and Selling

MAG Silver Price Performance

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89. In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TSE MAG opened at C$19.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.17. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.7517762 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.