Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) PT Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.57.

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Shares of SCR stock opened at C$35.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.97. The stock has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a PE ratio of -15.98. Strathcona Resources has a 52-week low of C$20.16 and a 52-week high of C$35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.09). Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$869.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Strathcona Resources will post 4.5939394 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strathcona Resources

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgan acquired 2,993 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.20 per share, with a total value of C$102,360.60. Company insiders own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

