Analysts Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target at $23.67

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In related news, Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,996 shares of company stock valued at $562,145 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.89. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.69.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

