Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider John Schlederer Acquires 241,403 Shares

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider John Schlederer acquired 241,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$44,659.56 ($29,575.86).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, John Schlederer acquired 192,549 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$37,547.06 ($24,865.60).

Academies Australasia Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.76, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Academies Australasia Group Company Profile

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates various licensed colleges and offers various qualifications.

