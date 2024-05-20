Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives C$10.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$203,000.00. In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$203,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,000 shares of company stock worth $2,121,920. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$10.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.07. The stock has a market cap of C$891.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$6.21 and a 52-week high of C$11.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

