Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives C$10.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMGGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$203,000.00. In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$203,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,000 shares of company stock worth $2,121,920. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$10.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.07. The stock has a market cap of C$891.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$6.21 and a 52-week high of C$11.45.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.