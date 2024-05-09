Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Acquires 22 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms bought 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £684.40 ($859.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,056.80 ($18,915.58).

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Vanessa Simms purchased 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £146.28 ($183.77).

On Monday, March 4th, Vanessa Simms bought 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 623 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($187.84).

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LON LAND traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 681 ($8.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,242,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,312. The company has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -832.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. Land Securities Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 639.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 645.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.14) price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 683.67 ($8.59).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Stories

