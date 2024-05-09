Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Acquires 22 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms bought 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £684.40 ($859.80) per share, for a total transaction of £15,056.80 ($18,915.58).
Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Vanessa Simms purchased 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £146.28 ($183.77).
- On Monday, March 4th, Vanessa Simms bought 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 623 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($187.84).
Land Securities Group Price Performance
LON LAND traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 681 ($8.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,242,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,312. The company has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -832.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. Land Securities Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 639.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 645.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Land Securities Group
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Land Securities Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.