Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) Insider Giustino (Tino) Guglielmo Purchases 200,000 Shares

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) insider Giustino (Tino) Guglielmo purchased 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,600.00 ($9,668.87).

Bass Oil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Bass Oil

(Get Free Report)

Bass Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Australia and Indonesia. The company primarily holds a 55% interest in the Tangai-Sukananti KSO production assets located in South Sumatra, Indonesia. It also holds interests in the properties in the Cooper Basin, South Australia.

Featured Stories

