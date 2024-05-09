Delayne Weeks Purchases 100,000 Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK) Stock

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) insider Delayne Weeks purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Delayne Weeks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Delayne Weeks bought 1,000 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$135.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Delayne Weeks purchased 500 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$67.50.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Delayne Weeks acquired 1,000 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$105.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Delayne Weeks bought 9,500 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,045.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Delayne Weeks acquired 9,500 shares of Angkor Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,045.00.

Angkor Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

CVE:ANK traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 341,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,456. The company has a market cap of C$26.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. Angkor Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.23.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

