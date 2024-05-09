Insider Buying: Metals Acquisition Limited (ASX:MAC) Insider Purchases 20,079 Shares of Stock

Metals Acquisition Limited (ASX:MAC – Get Free Report) insider Graham Hoff purchased 20,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.45 ($8.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,983.55 ($165,552.02).
Metals Acquisition Stock Performance
