Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Mike Powell Buys 10 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell acquired 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.64) per share, with a total value of £156.30 ($196.36).

Mondi Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:MNDI traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,586 ($19.92). 1,141,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,733. The firm has a market cap of £6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,615.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. Mondi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.61). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,420.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,420.08.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of €0.47 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 6,391.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,700 ($21.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

