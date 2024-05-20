Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VKTX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

VKTX opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,827 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 349,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,498,000 after buying an additional 171,995 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

