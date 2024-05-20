Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ershel C. Redd, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,657 shares of company stock worth $11,680,978 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 11,513.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after buying an additional 630,949 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

