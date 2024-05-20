Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) PT Raised to $16.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

HR opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after buying an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,593,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,427 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

