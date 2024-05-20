Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRAB. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.01.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grab will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 103.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Grab by 45.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 56,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Grab by 59.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 91.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 202,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

