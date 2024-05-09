Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAPR. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56,728.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75,449 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 140,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NAPR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.40. 116,216 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

