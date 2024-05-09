Verus Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,708 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,701,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,661,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.13. 357,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,743. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.