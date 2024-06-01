Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Zscaler worth $30,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.85.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $169.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.12 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

