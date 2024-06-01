Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Okta Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.34.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank raised its holdings in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

