Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

