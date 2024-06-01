Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $239,347,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 730,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,564,000 after purchasing an additional 681,238 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,603,000 after buying an additional 533,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

