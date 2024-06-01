Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

