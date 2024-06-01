Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $314.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.15 and its 200-day moving average is $371.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

