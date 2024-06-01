Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $358.25 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

