Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,480 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463,800 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,884,000 after buying an additional 2,545,220 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,438,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 71,462 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 856,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
BATS:VUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 499,169 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.