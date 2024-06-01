Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

UiPath stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

