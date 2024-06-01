Fiduciary Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,934 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ferguson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 807.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $143.62 and a one year high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.96.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

