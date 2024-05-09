Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 12,855 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $51,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,087. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

