Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABNB. Bank of America upped their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.79.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB traded down $9.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.21. 8,257,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

