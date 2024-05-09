Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $779,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 233,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 63.2% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 79,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $73.39. 3,106,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,806,143. The stock has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.