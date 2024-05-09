Verus Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,814,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VV stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.94. 73,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,327. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.73 and a 1-year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

