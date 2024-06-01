Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 733 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $133,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after buying an additional 416,689 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,593,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after buying an additional 218,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 145,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.2 %

SWK opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.