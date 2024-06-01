Fiduciary Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.65 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

