Fiduciary Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

