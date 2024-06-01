Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 234,153 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,153 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.60% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 1.7 %

BNL stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Broadstone Net Lease



BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.



